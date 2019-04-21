{{featured_button_text}}
YWCA logo

Garden event set at Bridges

WATERLOO — The Friends of the Garden will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living, 214 Washington St.

Parking is on the west side of the building or the lower level.

Speaker for the April meeting will be Katie Sheldon from Hartman Reserve, with a program on backyard critters (pests).

Cost is $3 per person, and new members are welcome.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments