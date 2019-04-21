Garden event set at Bridges
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Garden will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living, 214 Washington St.
Parking is on the west side of the building or the lower level.
Speaker for the April meeting will be Katie Sheldon from Hartman Reserve, with a program on backyard critters (pests).
Cost is $3 per person, and new members are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.