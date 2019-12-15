School hosts open house
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Community School District invites the community to a ribbon cutting for North Cedar Elementary at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
The ribbon-cutting will take place in the gymnasium. Cedar Falls Community School Board members, North Cedar Elementary staff and students will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting. Following remarks and ribbon cutting, students will provide guided tours of the building until 7 p.m. Visitors will also be welcome to tour the building on their own. Refreshments will be served in the cafeteria.
North Cedar Elementary is located at 2419 Fern Avenue.
Waverly sets holiday hours
WAVERLY — All Waverly city offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Dec. 24-25 for the Christmas holiday. There will be no garbage picked up on those days. Garbage normally picked up Tuesdays will be picked up Monday, Dec. 23. Trash normally picked up Wednesday will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 26.
City offices will also be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Wednesday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The Recycling Center will be open on Dec. 21 and 28. For more information, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Black Hawk GOP marks ChristmasCEDAR FALLS — Republicans of Black Hawk County will celebrate the Christmas season at the monthly central committee meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the offices of PIPAC Health & Life Brokerage, 1304 Technology Parkway.
Following a short meeting, there will be food and fellowship. Members are encouraged to bring a friend and a food item to share.
