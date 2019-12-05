Legislative forum set for nonprofits
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association will hold a legislative forum for nonprofits from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Road, Cedar Falls.
The goal of the forum is to educate nonprofit leaders about the legislative process and to provide a format for open dialogue between nonprofit leaders and elected officials representing Black Hawk County.
The legislative forum will include an overview of the nonprofit sector and key issues. To help facilitate questions, the forum will be moderated by Cedar Valley United Way President Sheila Baird. Each elected official will have the opportunity to share their position regarding each question.
While the conversation will be geared toward nonprofits in the Cedar Valley, the forum is free and open to the public. Board members, volunteers, and nonprofit supporters are encouraged to attend.
To register go online to the Events page at www.cedarvalleynonprofits.org or email annie@cedarvalleynonprofits.org. The event is free and open to the public.
Humane Society seeking fosters
WATERLOO – Cedar Bend Humane Society wants all shelter pets to experience a home through a program called “Home with YOU for the Holidays.”
The program allows CBHS homeless pets to spend time in a home during the holidays.
Choose a pet from the CBHS adoption center to spend the holidays in your home, pick it up as early as Dec. 17 and return it to the shelter on or before Jan. 4. Individuals must have an approved application and agree to supply food, treats, toys and lots of love while the pet is in their home. Some exceptions may apply regarding available animals.
Go to www.CedarBendHumane.org for a “Home with YOU for the Holidays” application and supply list.
AARP launches caucus education
DES MOINES — AARP Iowa has announced a series of caucus education events across Iowa, including in Waterloo.
Iowa’s 2020 caucus will take place Feb. 3. AARP Iowa, along with representatives from both parties, plans to equip caucusgoers with essential information about the process and how to participate.
For a full list of the events please visit www.aarp.org/ia.
The Waterloo event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Grout Museum, 503 South St.
