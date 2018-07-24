Spay and neuter clinic scheduled
WATERLOO — The Cedar Bend Humane Society is partnering with Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids to offer the public reduced-cost spay and neuter surgeries.
Free transportation is available from Cedar Bend Humane Society to Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids.
Surgery prices include: dog spay, $80; dog neuter, $65; cat spay or neuter, $40; and feral or barn cat spay or neuter, $35.
The trip to Cedar Rapids will be Aug. 13, and pets will be transported back to the Cedar Bend Humane Society the following day.
Rabies vaccination is mandatory. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call Caitlyn at 232-6887.
Free physicals for students
WATERLOO — Free sports physicals will be available for students Thursday and Friday at the ACE-SAP Free Clinic, 207 Logan Ave. (Salvation Army).
The physicals are available from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
