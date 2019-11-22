Waverly offices close for holiday
WAVERLY — All city of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Nov. 28-29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage picked up on these days. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Nov. 27 and Friday’s garbage will be picked up on Dec. 2. The Recycling Center will be open Nov. 30. For more information, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Snowden House sets tea parties
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., will host themed teas at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of every month through July.
The first one is set for Dec. 14, with an international winter holidays theme.
Each tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as treats and a classic low tea.
Teas are $8 for members, and $10 for non-members. To register, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar. Cupcakes for each tea party are provided by sponsor Scratch Cupcakery.
MercyOne holds Medicare seminar
WATERLOO — “Welcome to Medicare” is a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). The seminar is held the first Wednesday of each month and open to anyone approaching Medicare age.
The next seminar is 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
This seminar will cover: Medicare Parts A and B benefits; Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D); Medicare Advantage Plans; and Medicare Supplement Insurance.
All seminars are held at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classrooms 1 and 2, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo. Register by Nov. 29 by calling (319) 272-7857.
This presentation is given by a trained SHIIP volunteer. All SHIIP volunteers are trained in Medicare issues by the state of Iowa’s Insurance Division. SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa and does not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents.
