Vision support

group to meet

WATERLOO - The Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Support Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the board room of the Kimball Ridge Center, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.

Everyone is welcome. The group meets every other month on the second Monday.

Call Barb Lamfers at 230-4499 with questions.

Grief, holidays

topic of event

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host "Grief and the Holidays" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.

Stacia Danielson, ARNP, WHC behavioral health, will provide tips on navigating the holiday season, while keeping the memory of loved ones alive.

The event is free and open to the public.

Registration is requested at 483-1360.

