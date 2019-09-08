Antique car club show set today
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Region chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will have a display of antique and classic cars from noon to 3 p.m. today at Kimball Ridge Plaza at Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Cars are owned by club members, and the public is welcome.
Payne AME choir hosts skit today
WATERLOO — The Voices of Payne Choir, of Payne AME Church, 1044 Mobile St., and community guests will present a skit, “The Glory Train,” at 4 p.m. today.
An incorrect time was printed earlier.
The skit casts a group of women bound for glory and asks if they will make it.
There will be a freewill offering.
AMVETS hosts Patriot Day
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St., will have a ceremony for Patriot Day at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the post.
The national day of service and remembrance is meant to honor first responders, firefighters, police officers, EMTs and veterans. Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, fire chief and police chief and veterans will attend.
The AMVETS Riders will give a thunder salute.
All are welcome.
Picnic planned in honor of 9/11
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Vets in the Park will host a 9/11 remembrance picnic at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Veterans Memorial Park, East 14th Street and Waterloo Road.
All veterans, first responders, firefighters, police, dispatchers and their families are welcome.
AEA board OKs lot upgrades
CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency board of directors Wednesday approved a $33,826 contract for parking lot improvements at its conference center.
Bowers Masonry of Waterloo was the lowest of two bidders with the other one coming in at $36,100. The company will remove and replace concrete from the lower parking lot at 1521 Technology Parkway, which houses the agency’s main office along with the conference center. It will also pave another 2,000 square feet, expanding the lot to about 6,000 square feet.
Central Rivers spokeswoman Beth Strike said money for the upgrades comes from the agency’s general fund. Before beginning work, the AEA must get Iowa Department of Education approval, which is required for facility improvements exceeding $25,000.
