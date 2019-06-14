Family market open Saturday
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will host a “Salute to Salad” from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Featured salad produce will include lettuce varieties, radishes and onions. There also will be plants, flower baskets, baked goods and eggs.
The market takes place every Saturday through October.
Lawmaker visits area for Sanders
WATERLOO — California Rep. Ro Khanna will travel to Waterloo to campaign for presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders at Waterloo’s Grout Museum Saturday at 2 p.m.
Last Saturday Sanders came to Waterloo’s National Cattle Congress Pavilion where hundreds came out to see the candidate.
This is Khanna’s fourth trip to Iowa to campaign for Democratic candidates.
Khanna’s Iowa tour this weekend will be from Friday to Saturday and take him to Waterloo, Carroll, Des Moines, Ames, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.
Market honors Father’s Day
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market will celebrate Father’s Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza at 460 Jefferson St.
Attending fathers may sign up for a chance to win a free massage. There will also be wine and beer samples available.
Vendors accept a variety of payments including WIC/Senior vouchers, cash, debit, credit, EBT, and Double Up Food Bucks.
Appreciation day set at market
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will have its June customer appreciation day on Saturday at West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon. The market will have free doughnut holes, coffee, lemonade and ice water while supplies last.
Vendors will have seasonal fruits and vegetables plus plants and flowers for sale. There will also be fresh baked goods, popcorn, wine, eggs, meat, crafts, honey, jams and jellies, hot food and drinks and more.
