Try 1 month for 99¢
Local News Forecast logo

Steak fry set
in Gilbertville

GILBERTVILLE -- The American Legion Post 714 will have a steak fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Cost is $16 for a ribeye T-bone or $12 for a sirloin. Salad bar is $6.

The meal will be served with baked potato, vegetable, salads, rolls, coffee or milk.

Everyone is welcome.

Vietnam topic of
Wartburg class

WAVERLY -- Scott Cawelti will examine sections of the documentary “The Vietnam War” during the upcoming Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Jan. 31.

Cawelti, University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus, will use the Ken Burns documentary to take a closer look at American involvement in the war.

Classes continue Feb. 7, 14 and 21 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

Registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.

The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. For more information, call 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or go to www.wartburg.edu/kol.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments