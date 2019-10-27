{{featured_button_text}}
Gardeners host fall workshop

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Master Gardeners will sponsor a fall garden symposium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave.

There will be four presentations: Susan Appleget Hurst, editor of Country Gardens magazine, on “Landscaping”; David Layton, Prairie States Mushroom Club, on “Mushrooming in Iowa”; Deb Walser, Linn County master gardener, on “Invasive Plants”; and Lindsey Smith, Reiman Gardens plant curator, on “Buck Roses.”

Cost for the day is $30 and includes snacks, lunch and handouts. The Gardeners’ Shopping Mall will be open to the public and attendees. Vendors will have a wide variety of items for sale.

Contact Steve Eilers at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to register at 234-6811. Preregistration is encouraged, but also will be offered at the door at 8 a.m. Nov. 2.

St. Patrick sets fall festival

PARKERSBURG — St. Patrick Church will host a fall festival dinner and raffle from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the church basement, 304 Second St.

The meal will feature turkey, dressing, sweet corn, cranberry salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, and an assortment of pie. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 10, and those 5 years old and under are free.

Local delivery is available. Delivery and pre-order carryout calls will be taken from Monday through Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.; call 3(19) 346-1411 to place an order.

A Country Store will also offer crafts and homemade baked goods, and a raffle features cash prizes worth $250, two $100, and four $50. Tickets cost $1 each or 12 for $10.

Dinner and raffle tickets are available from any parish member or at the door. For more information, call the parish office at (319) 345-2006.

Klein donates raise to charity

WATERLOO — City Councilwoman Margaret Klein has donated $150 to the Cedar Valley Hospice.

She said the donation is equivalent to the pay raise she’s received since being elected to the Waterloo City Council.

Klein has vowed to donate her raise to charity and previously gave a donation to the Waterloo Public Library.

