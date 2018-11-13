Gender pioneer
to speak at UNI
CEDAR FALLS –- Brice D. Smith, gender pioneer and author of “Lou Sullivan: Daring to be a Man Among Men,” will speak at the University of Northern Iowa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Bengtson Auditorium in Russell Hall.
Smith’s book was chosen for the fall 2018 President’s Diversity Common Read.
“Lou Sullivan: Daring to be a Man Among Men” is a biography about people in LGBT history. Sullivan marched for civil rights, embraced the 1960s counterculture, came of age in the gay liberation movement, transformed medical treatment of trans people, institutionalized trans history, forged an international female-to-male transgender community and died from AIDS at the epicenter of the crisis.
This event is free and open to the public.
UNI ROTC hosts
Hall of Fame
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Reserved Officers’ Training Corps will host its third annual Hall of Fame on Saturday in the West Gym on the UNI campus. An open house will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; the Hall of Fame ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m.
This year’s Hall of Fame will honor 2nd Lt. R. Brian Gienau, class of 2003.
Immediately following the ceremony, participants are invited to attend the UNI military recognition football game at 4 p.m. in the UNI-Dome. Two free tickets to the football game will be available at the ceremony and game to those with a military ID.
For more information, contact Deb Ackerson, secretary for military science-ROTC, at 273-7648 or debra.ackerson@uni.edu.
Events planned
at VFW Post
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., will serve a $5 dinner of beef and noodles, green beans, dinner roll and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Free pool games are set for Wednesday. Bingo and snacks will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday Casey’s Music to Go will provide karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday during the Hawkeye game snacks are available.
Tenderloin meal
set at AMVETS
EVANSDALE -- The Sons of AMVETS will serve a tenderloin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $8, and the menu also includes french fries, and choice of baked beans or coleslaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.