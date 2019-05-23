Prizes, bike valet at Friday’Loo
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective is encouraging people to pedal their way to this week’s Friday’Loo celebration.
The collective is offering a free and secure bicycle valet during the Friday’Loo event from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln Park.
Persons who use the bike valet can register for a drawing and prize giveaway. More than $2,100 in potential prizes have been donated by downtown businesses.
Waterloo offices closed Monday
WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
There will be no curbside garbage or yard waste collection on that day. Residents with Monday as their normal collection days should put their garbage and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m. on Tuesday for pickup.
Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
Waverly pool opens Saturday
WAVERLY — The Waverly Outdoor Swimming Pool will open for the pool’s 52nd season on Saturday, weather permitting.
For Saturday, Sunday and the Memorial Day Monday holiday, the hours will be 1 to 7 p.m. While the public schools are in session, weekday hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. until June 7, which will be 2 to 7 p.m. Regular hours will begin on June 8.
Regular hours will be Monday-Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Historical group receives grant
CEDAR FALLS —The Cedar Falls Historical Society has received a $3,949 Preservation & Restoration grant from the Iowa State Questers.
Funds were applied for on behalf of the historical society by the Yesterday’s Heritage Questers chapter, which contributed an additional $1,051 for a total of $5,000. The money will support purchase of new archival-quality boxes for the historical society’s collection of Black Hawk County probate records.
Anyone interested in viewing the probate records or other archival materials can contact the Cedar Falls Historical Society any time to set up an appointment at 266-5149 or cfhistory@cfu.net.
