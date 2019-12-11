{{featured_button_text}}
121318kw-waverly-christmas-05

Palmer Boeckmann, 2, looks into a window with her dad, Neil, as women from the Cuna Mutual Group show her their paintings during Waverly Christmas on Main in 2018.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Comedy show set for Friday

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 4074, will host a nationally known comedy touring act hosted by Andy Hartley featuring comedians Tyler Walsh and Ed Burroughs on Friday.

Show time is 7:35 pm. This is a free show, and seating will be on a first-come basis at the Eagles Club, 2125 Lone Tree Road.

Waverly sets Christmas event

WAVERLY — The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Waverly merchants will host Christmas Greetings on Main on Thursday.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony at the Veterans Tribute at West Fourth Street and Bremer Avenue. The first 50 kids to arrive will receive a free gift from Santa’s elves.

The German tradition of ringing church bells will be used to signal the start of the event at 6 p.m. Then more than 40 storefronts on Bremer Avenue between Fourth Street East and Fourth Street West will come alive with holiday scenes. This year’s theme for the event is “Light Up The Night.”

For more information, contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Office at (319) 352-4526.

Builders, schools receive grants

WATERLOO — Projects bringing the construction trades into Waterloo and Strawberry Point schools are among the inaugural winners of MBI-WORKS Endowment award.

The endowment, a Master Builders of Iowa fund focused on addressing the workforce needs of the commercial construction industry, provides grants to programs raising awareness of the career field and increasing the number people entering it. Recipients include:

  • Cardinal Construction and the Waterloo Career Center, $23,000.
  • Seedorff Masonry Inc. of Strawberry Point and The Masonry Institute of Iowa, $15,000.

