Yard waste site
closes for year
WAVERLY -- The Waverly Yard Waste Site will close for the season Nov. 23.
Hours until then are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The site will open again in the spring.
For more information, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Woodworkers
meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
A business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., speaker Darrel Steege of Waverly will talk about making slab benches with live edge, featuring custom-made, powder coated metal legs from blacksmiths in the Cedar Valley area. He also makes coat and hat racks of various design and bat, bird and butterfly houses from wood slabs.
Guests, friends and woodworkers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, call President Steve Crouse, (319) 230-3447.
Hansens speak
to noon Kiwanis
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Speakers will be Jordan and Blake Hansen on what’s new at Hansen’s Dairy.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service minded individuals are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Apply now for
Christmas aid
WATERLOO -- St .Vincent de Paul is now taking applications for its Christmas program. Applications will be taken from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 320 Broadway St. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 7, and distribution will be Dec. 14 at the National Cattle Congress Pavilion.
Applicants must show birth certificates for children 12 and younger as well as proof of income for all members of the household. An active phone number and a photo ID much be provided.
St. Vincent is also asking for donations of socks. Donations may be dropped off at the store.
