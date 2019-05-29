Scott to speak
to GOP women
WATERLOO -- Republican Women of Black Hawk County will host Tamara Scott, Republican National Committee Women for Iowa, at its June 7 luncheon. Scott is state director of Concerned Women for America, the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization. She lobbies in Washington, D.C., and the Iowa Statehouse on pro-life and pro-family legislation.
The location for the luncheon is the Life Style Inn (formerly Clarion Inn), 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls. The event begins at 11:15 a.m. and concludes at approximately 1 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 268-0547 or 232-5745 no later than June 4.
Republican Women of Black Hawk County, founded in 1938, is a nonprofit, grassroots organization, educating and empowering women for better government. RWBHC does not endorse candidates, but provides a forum for all Republican candidates and Republican elected officials.
Church service
honors graduates
WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley Faces of Excellence baccalaureate service will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner St.
You have free articles remaining.
The service will honor African-American high school and college graduates from the Cedar Valley.
Focusing on faith and excellence, the program will feature music and speeches, moderated by Gloria Kirkland-Holmes. Speakers will be Consuela Cooper, Mendoor Smith and Emma Edgar-Schwebach.
Cooper, a Waterloo native, is the senior associate director of recruitment at Iowa State University. A graduate of Waterloo East High School, she received her master's degree in post-secondary education from the University of Northern Iowa and a doctorate in educational leadership, policy and change from Walden University.
Edgar-Schwebach graduated from Valley Lutheran High School. She is the daughter of Karen Edgar and Douglas Schwebach. She plans to study police science at Hawkeye Community College and UNI.
Smith received a bachelor's degree from UNI and a master's in business administration from Upper Iowa University. He is now pursuing a doctorate in business.
The service also will include memorial tributes to the late Veronica Kelly, Cedar Valley Faces of Excellence alum, and the late Rev. Michael E. Coleman, former pastor at Antioch. The public may attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.