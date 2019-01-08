Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Ras Smith, Iowa House District 62 representative, will kick off the new year with a pre-legislative social.

Constituents of northeast Waterloo, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Raymond are welcome to join Smith from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the newly opened Marin Gallery at 615 Sycamore St.

The informal event includes conversation, light refreshments and music. Boujee Berries, another new downtown business, will provide desserts.

Brief remarks will take place at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, contact 504-2309.

Sewer work to close CF road

CEDAR FALLS — On Thursday, Fourth Street in Cedar Falls will close for sanitary sewer work at 8 a.m. for approximately four hours, depending on the weather.

The public is advised to stay away from the construction area and stay behind the sidewalk on the property side during construction.

