CEDAR FALLS -- From noon to 6 p.m. today, Ninth Street will be closed at the levee opening. Washington Park will not be accessible during this time.
City officials ask that people stay away from the construction area for safety reasons.
WATERLOO -- The deadline to apply for 2019 scholarships from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is 11:59 p.m. March 6. Students can apply for scholarships at www.cfneia.org/scholarships
Students should visit the website to view the scholarship eligibility checklist and complete an application requiring student information, transcript, summary of extra-curriculars and a letter of recommendation. Some scholarships will require additional information. All required materials must be submitted through the online system.
Scholarship awards range from $500 to $10,000 and are awarded based on various criteria, including academic excellence, financial need, for pursuing certain careers or majors, past experiences, location or high school attended.
For more information, contact Tom Wickersham, program director, at 243-1356 or visit www.cfneia.org.
CEDAR FALLS -- Bob Inglis, former United States Representative and current executive director of republicEn.org, will visit the University of Northern Iowa on Tuesday.
Inglis will have two public appearances. His evening keynote, “Can Free-Enterprise Solve Climate Change?” will be at 7 p.m. in Bengston Auditorium in Russell Hall.
A secondary event will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Room 109 of the Curris Business Building. This event will be a Q&A session surrounding the challenges of discussing controversial issues in a polarized time, with an emphasis on speaking across political divides.
WATERLOO -- Main Street Waterloo has announced its 2019 board of directors and officers.
They are Jane Messingham, president; Blake Hamer, vice president; Craig Wells, treasurer; and David Deeds, past president. Additional board members are Marla Edler, Adrienne Miller, Ed Ottesen, Andrew Robeson, Kim Huff, Rick Jaacks, Tony Stammler, Ivan Valtchev and Mark Iehl.
Community liaisons to the board include Cary Darrah, Tavis Hall, Mayor Quentin Hart, Council Woman Sharon Juon, Ty Kimble, Aric Schroeder, Linda Laylin, Cara Miller and Dave Mohlis.
WATERLOO -- The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is the sponsor for the Read Across America event on Feb. 28 and March 1 in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls school districts. The Cedar Valley Jaycees and the Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will coordinate the local program, which is in its third year.
Approximately 80 classrooms in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Community School Districts will participate in the program that engages local volunteers in reading for 30 minutes to students. This is CFNEIA’s third year of sponsorship, providing two to three books of the teachers’ choosing to leave behind in each participating classroom. CFNEIA staff also serve as volunteer readers for the program.
Volunteers are needed to serve as classroom readers. Volunteers will read to a classroom for 30 minutes and can sign up for more times if desired. To sign up for a time to volunteer in a classroom, go to cedarvalleyjaycees.org/read-across-america.
Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on the birthday of children’s author, Dr. Seuss. Nationally the event is sponsored by the National Education Association.
