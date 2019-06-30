Waterloo offices closed for July 4
WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed on July 4 in observance of the holiday. Thursday’s garbage/yard waste collection will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s garbage/yard waste collection will be on Saturday. Residents are reminded to have their garbage and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m.
For more information, call the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
Triathlon funds to fight hunger
WAVERLY — Organizers of the Accel Triathlon, presented by The Accel Group, has announced that the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will be the recipient of proceeds from the event.
The Accel Triathlon, a USAT-sanctioned race, is held at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, each July. The event brings more than 500 participants, spectators and volunteers to the Cedar Valley and welcomes swimmers, bikers and runners of all experience levels. This year’s race will be July 27.
For more information, go to www.acceltriathlon.com.
Teacher to speak
Library to close for holiday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is closed Thursday in observance of the July 4 holiday.
The library will reopen Friday at 9 a.m.
