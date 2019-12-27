{{featured_button_text}}
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The American Red Cross is hosting the Cedar Valley Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

The Red Cross faces a need for all blood types, especially types O negative and positive. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give through Jan. 5 with a T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be treated to snacks and refreshments.

Guest speaks to Lions Club

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will get an update on the Catholic Worker House at the noon meeting Jan. 13 at the Windridge Complex on the Western Home south campus.

Rose Quirk will explain how the Worker House facility serves the Cedar Valley.

Guests interested in the Lions Club can contact information officer Roy Justis at (319) 321-2048 for details.

