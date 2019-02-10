Try 1 month for 99¢
Vets benefits seminar set

WAVERLY -- Waverly VFW Post 2208 will host a veterans benefits informational seminar at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.

A VFW service officer will be on hand to provide veterans with information on benefits, services available to them and claim assistance.

A chili meal will be provided at noon and all veterans are invited to attend.

Deere Museum
topic in Denver

DENVER -- The Denver Genealogy and History Club will meet on at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Denver Public Library. The guest speaker will be Rosa Grant from the John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum in Waterloo.

Grant, who currently serves as manager of the museum, is in charge of overseeing the operations of the museum and is in charge of developing the exhibits for all John Deere Attractions. Her presentation will focus on John Deere and the company’s relationship to the community of the Cedar Valley.

The presentation is open to the public and is free of charge to attend. Sign up in advance by calling 984-5140.

