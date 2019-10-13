Park Lane closes for sewer work
WATERLOO — A portion of Park Lane near Bontrager Park will be closed for sewer repairs.
The Waterloo Engineering Department said contractors are expected to close Park Lane between West Ninth Street and Friendship Lane starting Monday.
The closure is expected to last two to three weeks.
BHC Republicans
meet Thursday
WATERLOO — Republicans of Black Hawk County will be having its regular monthly central committee meeting at 7 p.m. at Thursday at Upper Iowa University at 3563 University Ave.
The Black Hawk County Republican Party is a grassroots-driven vehicle to elect Republicans who have won their primaries.
Eagles Club to hold lunch
WATERLOO — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 202 E. First St., will have a soup and salad luncheon on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m.
People should use the First Street entrance.
Carry-out meals will be available; call 234-9369. The public is welcome.
Busines
s event planned Tuesday
WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo is offering an educational workshop Tuesday at SingleSpeed Brewing Co.
“Cheers to Small Business: Tools for a Successful Business,” presented by U.S. Bank, offers a panel discussion on topics such as micro loans, Small Business Administration loans, managing business cash flow, grant opportunities, and more.
Check in and networking will begin at 5 p.m., with the panel discussion beginning at 5:30 pm.
You have free articles remaining.
Panelists include representatives from the Iowa Center for Economic Success, U.S. Bank, and the Small Business Development Center.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. To register, call the Main Street Waterloo office at 291-2038 or email assistant@mainstreetwaterloo.org.
Communication workshop set
WATERLOO — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County has scheduled a free workshop on communicating respectfully in a diverse world, “Ouch! That Stereotype Hurts.”
The workshop is offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 in Waterloo. Advanced registration is requested at http://bit.ly/otsh13973.
For more information, call the ISU Extension and Outreach office at 234-6811.
CFHS food drive events planned
CEDAR FALLS — The 2019 Cedar Falls High School Student Food Drive kicked off last week and will run through Nov. 8.
This year’s drive includes the following activities:
- Spirit Night at the Waterloo Chick-Fil-A on from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Patrons should mention they are supporting the Cedar Falls Student Food Drive and 15% of the sales for that night will be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
- Powderpuff Volleyball Game at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the high school gym. Donations will be collected for the food drive.
- Trunk or Treat from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Cedar Falls High School. Trunks will be decorated by different student groups, candy will be handed out and donations collected for the food drive.
- Bucks 4 Bottles: Residents can take empty cans that can be recycled to the Metro Area Redemption Center located at 9301 University Ave., Cedar Falls. The redemption center will be keeping a running total for the food drive as well as any teacher who has a name on the tag, and donations will go toward the food drive.
Dance Marathon has trick or treat
CEDAR FALLS — Members of UNI Dance Marathon will be holding its annual Trick or Treat For Kids Who Can’t from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Dance Marathon members will trick or treat in Hudson, Waterloo and Cedar Falls asking for donations. UNI Dance Marathon is a student-run organization that raises money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network.
Food banks gets $2,000 grant
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank recently received a $2,000 grant from the Darden Foundation to help provide hunger-relief to those experiencing hunger in northeast Iowa.
This grant is estimated to provide an additional 8,000 meals to those served by the food bank. The funds will be used to aid in the general operations surrounding the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s work providing hunger relief to the 16 counties in their service area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.