UnityPoint sets eating challenge
WATERLOO — UnityPoint Health Wellness Services is offering a challenge to eat more fruits and vegetables through March, which is National Nutrition Month.
The challenge will run March 4-29, and participants will receive a scorecard to track weekly activities and challenges as well as healthy recipes and wellness tips by email. Everyone who submits a completed scorecard at the end of the challenge will be entered into a prize drawing.
Participants also will have the opportunity to attend weekly presentations such as an ask-a-dietitian panel, Local Community Supported Agriculture presentation and seasonal fruit and vegetable tasting.
Cost to enter the challenge is $5. Participants can enter as an individual or as a group by emailing AllenWellness@unitypoint.org by March 1.
The money raised goes to Growing Hope Globally, formerly Food Resource Bank, which empowers people to support food security by combining funding and awareness.
Money raised to fight hunger
WATERLOO — Harvest of Hope raised $23,716 during its 14th annual campaign to help alleviate world hunger.
Three local churches participated in the project — St. Timothy Lutheran and Zion Lutheran, both in Hudson, and South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, Waterloo — along with farmers, including BarLee Farms, Ltd., Lanehaven Farms Inc., Rousselow Bros., Ohrt Farms Inc. and Kevin and Diane Sittig.
YMCA event marks 150 years
WATERLOO — The Family YMCA will celebrate its 150th birthday with a party from 5 to 10 p.m. March 1 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
The free event will feature a kids zone with inflatables and activities, live entertainment by Sideshow Bob and food and mayoral proclamations by both the city of Waterloo and city of Cedar Falls.
Bucks help ‘Share the Glove’
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide $2,500 of value in softball equipment to an area youth softball team. The foundation’s grant, which is part of the Share the Glove initiative, is one of 22 grants in each NWL community.
The Northwoods League Foundation is donating $55,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this spring. Each grant will include two sets of catcher’s gear, 10 gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls. Eleven baseball grants and 11 softball grants will be awarded.
Organizations must meet applicable criteria related to IRS 501©(3) guidelines in order to apply for the grant. The Waterloo Bucks are taking applications for the grant until April 12. The team or organization selected to receive the grant will be notified after April 29. The Bucks will then coordinate to present the recipients on the field during the Northwoods League All-Star Game this summer.
The Share the Glove grant application may be found at www.waterloobucks.com. Grant applications may be returned to Bucks general manager Dan Corbin at corbin@waterloobucks.com by the April 12 deadline.
