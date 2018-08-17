Residents win
fair awards
DES MOINES -- The Timber Sports competition was held Tuesday at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.
Eric Snyder, 33, of La Porte City, won the bow saw competition, came in second in the one man crosscut, bucksaw.
Jackie Buster, 86, of La Porte City, won second in the bow saw.
Y brings back
fall fundraiser
WATERLOO -- The YWCA of Black Hawk County is announcing the return of its fall fundraiser “The YWCA Speakeasy for a Cause,” to be held Oct. 26 at the NCC Pavilion in Waterloo.
Don your “gladrags” and join us for 1920s and 1930s-era food and beverages, dance to great jazz and ragtime music and play prohibition-era speakeasy games. You can also compete in a “Greatest Gatsby” dance and costume contest, be “flapper”-ed with hair styles, make-up, and nails, and strike a pose in the always popular photo booths.
Sponsors are being sought, and would benefit from extensive press coverage, prominent name and product placement and promotional efforts. Sponsors also have the opportunity to sponsor one of the gaming stations.
Reservations to Speakeasy for a Cause are $40 per person or a table of eight for only $280. Reservations are available beginning Sept. 21. The event is open to the public.
All proceeds raised will benefit the programs and services at your local YWCA. For sponsorship information, contact Joy Briscoe, marketing & development director, at 234-7589, or go to www.ywcabhc.org or Facebook.
Alliance/Chamber
hosts golf event
WATERLOO – The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will host its Annual Golf Classic, a networking event for investors/members, on Sept. 11 at Fox Ridge Golf Course, 355 Country Lane, Dike. The outing will kick off with lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The Golf Classic, which attracts up to 120 golfers, is an excellent opportunity for golfers to network in a relaxed atmosphere with Alliance & Chamber investors, community leaders, and potential clients. This Alliance & Chamber event is open to all investors along with their employees and guest. Cost is $400 per foursome which includes green fees, cart, lunch and social.
Premier Sponsor for the event is Covenant Medical Center. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the Business Events Calendar at www.cedarvalleyalliance.com.
RSVP by Sept. 9 by emailing Bette Wubbena at bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com or by calling the Alliance & Chamber at 232‑1156.
