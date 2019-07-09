{{featured_button_text}}
Beef training set Thursday

WATERLOO — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will travel to Waterloo on Thursday to provide the beef quality assurance training at Tama Hall on Hawkeye Community College’s campus from 9 to 11 a.m.

There is no cost to attend. Pre-registration is appreciated; call the Black Hawk County Extension Office at 234-6811 by Wednesday.

All individuals who have the opportunity to influence the quality and handling of cattle are encouraged to become certified.

The Iowa BQA Program is funded by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Beef Checkoff. The education is delivered as a joint effort in conjunction with the Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

For more information, call Denise Schwab at (319) 721-9624 or the Black Hawk County Extension Office at 234-6811.

Charles City hosts reading

CHARLES CITY —The Charles City Arts Center will present its July Poetry Reading at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

