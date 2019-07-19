Waterloo gets
$30,000 grant
DES MOINES -- Waterloo will receive $30,000 this year to help provide healthy living programs into schools, childcare and out-of-school programs, and work places.
The funding through the Iowa Department of Public Health comes under its "5210 -- Healthy Choices Count" program that focused on four simple daily health habits. Those include five or more servings of fruits and vegetables; two hours or less of screen time; one hour or more of physical activity; and zero or reduced sugar-sweetened beverages.
It is Waterloo's first year of funding for the program launched in 2017.
Waterloo gets
agency honor
You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging CEO Donna Harvey will announce the city of Waterloo has received the first Dementia Friendly Community certification in Iowa through Dementia Friendly America.
The announcement will be made at the kick-off to the University of Northern Iowa’s Gerontology Conference: Building a Dementia-Friendly Community today.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s – the most well-known and common type of dementia. In Iowa more than 64,000 people over 65 have Alzheimer’s with more than 136,000 caregivers providing unpaid care for these individuals.
Community organizations who worked together on the certification include VGM, KBBG, city of Waterloo, NorthStar Community Services, Home Instead Senior Care, UNI-Gerontology Program, Veridian Credit Union, Alzheimer’s Association, First Presbyterian Church, Iowa Legal Aid, and Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.
Through joining the DFA network, the community will have access to resources to help people living with dementia, the ability to work with other communities across the country, and highlight the work done in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.