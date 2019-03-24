Try 3 months for $3

Salmon to speak
at area luncheon

CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa House District 63 Rep. Sandy Salmon will speak at the Republican Women of Black Hawk County luncheon on April 5.

Salmon will speak about the recently approved second amendment to the Iowa state constitution regarding firearms, judicial selection reform, sports betting and medical management care oversight.

The luncheon is at 11:15 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 5826 University Ave. Reservations are required by calling 268-0547 or 232-5745 by April 2.

Medicare talk
hosted by PDCM

WATERLOO -- PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the SMARTER Center inside the PDCM Insurance office, 3022 Airport Blvd.

Experts have designed an event to help those who are turning 65 to understand Medicare in a simple format. Attendance is free. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com. This is an educational event only.

Rotary to host
free vets' dinner

WATERLOO -- The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley will host a free dinner and game night for area active duty military, veterans and their families on Wednesday.

The dinner will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138, 728 Commercial St.

Grilled brats and burgers will be served at 6 p.m., followed by musical bingo. Prizes will be awarded, including a $490 photo session from WCF Photography & Design, Bacon Fest Tickets, Starbeck’s Smokehouse certificates, and prize packages from Collins Community Credit Union and Main Street Waterloo.

The club will present the Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley’s Service above Self Award to former Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Director Kevin Dill at the dinner.

Spring Clean
seeks volunteers

WATERLOO -- The city is encouraging groups of volunteers to help collect litter and beautify areas of the city in April.

Operation Spring Clean seeks teams of co-workers, clubs, church members or others to register with the Waterloo Sanitation Department to clean up an area assigned by the city or of their choice.

The city will provide registered teams with reflective vests, trash bags and trash collection. Clean up activities can be scheduled anytime during the month of April.

Individuals seeking to participate may also register and will be connected with participating teams.

For more information or to register a team, contact Sam Barrett, operations supervisor, by calling 291-4445 or emailing Samuel.Barrett@Waterloo-IA.ORG.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments