Salmon to speak
at area luncheon
CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa House District 63 Rep. Sandy Salmon will speak at the Republican Women of Black Hawk County luncheon on April 5.
Salmon will speak about the recently approved second amendment to the Iowa state constitution regarding firearms, judicial selection reform, sports betting and medical management care oversight.
The luncheon is at 11:15 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 5826 University Ave. Reservations are required by calling 268-0547 or 232-5745 by April 2.
Medicare talk
hosted by PDCM
WATERLOO -- PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the SMARTER Center inside the PDCM Insurance office, 3022 Airport Blvd.
Experts have designed an event to help those who are turning 65 to understand Medicare in a simple format. Attendance is free. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com. This is an educational event only.
Rotary to host
free vets' dinner
WATERLOO -- The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley will host a free dinner and game night for area active duty military, veterans and their families on Wednesday.
The dinner will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138, 728 Commercial St.
Grilled brats and burgers will be served at 6 p.m., followed by musical bingo. Prizes will be awarded, including a $490 photo session from WCF Photography & Design, Bacon Fest Tickets, Starbeck’s Smokehouse certificates, and prize packages from Collins Community Credit Union and Main Street Waterloo.
The club will present the Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley’s Service above Self Award to former Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Director Kevin Dill at the dinner.
Spring Clean
seeks volunteers
WATERLOO -- The city is encouraging groups of volunteers to help collect litter and beautify areas of the city in April.
Operation Spring Clean seeks teams of co-workers, clubs, church members or others to register with the Waterloo Sanitation Department to clean up an area assigned by the city or of their choice.
The city will provide registered teams with reflective vests, trash bags and trash collection. Clean up activities can be scheduled anytime during the month of April.
Individuals seeking to participate may also register and will be connected with participating teams.
For more information or to register a team, contact Sam Barrett, operations supervisor, by calling 291-4445 or emailing Samuel.Barrett@Waterloo-IA.ORG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.