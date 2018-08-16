WATERLOO -- Waterloo Fire Rescue will have the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot fundraising campaign from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and Aug. 24 and 31.
Continuing a more than 60-year tradition, firefighters will hit the streets or storefronts with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA.
Locations are planned for Kimball and Ridgeway, San Marnan and La Porte Road, and either Franklin and East Third or Fourth and Lafayette.
Contributions help fund research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. They also help send more than 70 local kids to MDA summer camp at Camp Courageous in Monticello.
New items at
farmers market
WATERLOO -- The Urban Farmers Market on Saturday will feature new graphic design products from Pretty Good Co.
The market, open from 8 a.m. to noon at RiverLoop Expo, also will feature local honey from Wildflower Acres, fresh lamb meat from Jensen Farms and breakfast pizza delivered by Basal Pizza.
People can take a customer survey for a chance to win a gift basket sponsored by the vendors.
Various payments are accepted, including debit, credit, WIC and senior vouchers.
Gift ideas
at market
WATERLOO -- Start Christmas shopping with the Kimball Ridge Family Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be small gift ideas for children, hair ribbons and bows, bottle cap magnets of favorite sports teams and super hero stars and pillow cases. Adult gift ideas include bowl cozies and home-crafted dishcloths.
The best of the summer produce is now coming in, including sweet corn and sweet red ripe tomatoes. There will be fresh free-range eggs, homemade egg noodles, baked goods and jams and jellies.
The market is located at the intersection of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo.
