Sheriff to hold
town hall Jan. 14
LA PORTE CITY -- The next Black Hawk County Sheriff’s town hall meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Union Community High School in the School Board Meeting Room, 200 Adams St., La Porte City.
The public is encouraged to join Sheriff Tony Thompson to engage in discussions regarding the operations of the sheriff’s office, ask questions about his administration, find out what’s been happening, and where the agency is going in the coming years.
Thompson holds monthly town hall meetings. The February meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Dunkerton.
For more information, go to: www.bhcso.org
World War II
vets to speak
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum will host two Battle of the Bulge veterans for a presentation at 10 a.m. Jan. 15.
These Iowa veterans will share their story and experiences from the Battle of the Bulge followed by an open Q&A session. Complimentary refreshments will also be available during the program.
For more information, call 234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.
CRP workshops
set in NE Iowa
INDEPENDENCE -- The Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency and Pheasants Forever will host workshops for landowners and producers who would like to learn more about options available under the recently reopened Conservation Reserve Program. These workshops are free and open to the public. RSVPs are not required.
CRP is a voluntary conservation program that offers financial incentives to agricultural producers in exchange for protection of environmentally sensitive cropland planted to perennial cover for a period of 10-15 years. The program is administered by the FSA and has been an important tool for private landowners and producers since the 1980s to control soil erosion, build organic matter, improve water and air quality, and provide wildlife habitat.
There is a general CRP signup open now through Feb. 28. Cropland and expired/expiring CRP can be offered during this current sign-up period.
Workshop times and locations are:
- 2 and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15, Independence Public Library, 805 First St. East, Independence
- 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23, State Bank of Toledo Community Room, 103 S. Broadway St., Toledo
For questions, contact Allie Rath at (319) 330-6015 or arath@pheasantsforever.org.
