Holiday pet fosters sought
WATERLOO — Cedar Bend Humane Society wants all shelter pets to experience a home through a new program called Home with YOU for the Holidays.
The purpose of this program is for individuals/families to care for a shelter pet in their home during the holiday season.
This program runs from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5. Cedar Valley residents can pick up a foster pet as early as Dec. 18 and return it to the shelter on or before Jan. 5. Foster families must have an approved application and agree to supply food, treats, toys and lots of love while the pet is in their home.
Go to www.CedarBendHumane.org for a Home with YOU for the Holidays application and supply list.
Compost facility closes for winter
WATERLOO — Waterloo’s Compost Facility will close for the winter season at 7 p.m. Nov. 30. The facility will re-open April 15.
The site is located at 2745 Independence Ave., and is open only to residents of Waterloo. Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
Airport passes safety inspection
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Regional Airport aced its annual safety inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA’s regional office in Kansas City, Mo., awarded a “no discrepancy” final grade following a two-day inspection Nov. 6-7, the city said.
The inspection covered airfield pavements, markings and turf areas; training and inspection records; special inspection reports; airfield condition reports with snow and ice control; fuel inspections; timed emergency response; airfield lighting systems; and other areas.
Airport Director Keith Kaspari praised staff for working to achieve the grade. That includes the maintenance team of Rusty Zey, Randy Shepard, Troy Deeds and Chris Preston.
Gifts sought for senior citizens
WATERLOO — For the 11th consecutive year, Waterloo Home Instead is collecting gifts for seniors as part of its Be a Santa to a Senior program.
The home care agency aims to provide holiday gifts for more than 200 Cedar Valley senior citizens.
Those wishing to donate a gift should choose a paper ornament containing a gift request from Christmas trees located in the following area businesses. Purchased items can be returned to the same locations.
- Crossroads Center, 2060 Crossroads Blvd., in the upper level in front of the Justice store.
- Home Instead Senior Care, 1844 W. Ridgeway Ave.
