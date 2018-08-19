Diabetes group meets Monday
WATERLOO — Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare is offering a free support group for all people with diabetes and their family members from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Monday in Suite 300 of the Covenant Professional Office Building.
The group meets the third Monday of each month. Staff from the Nutrition and Diabetes Education Center lead the group.
The programs is free and open to the public. Call 272-5856 for more details.
Brawlers need new skaters
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Push-Up Brawlers roller derby team is gearing up for its next home season.
The team is looking for potential skaters and referees. An informational recruitment meeting will start at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at Cedar Falls’ Gateway Park.
Those interested in joining the team can learn about the training process, meet teammates, ask questions, and practice skating. Attendees who own skates are encouraged to bring them. People can stop by the Brawlers tent at Cedar Valley Pridefest at 5:15 pm. Saturday and watch a demo bout at the main stage.
Anyone who identifies as female and is 18 years or older is encouraged to skate with the Brawlers, though anyone over 18 may train to be a part of the referee crew or non-skating officials. The league also has a junior team, the Mad Catters, who will start their next session soon for those who are interested in the sport but are underage.
For more information, email cvrollerderby@gmail.com.
