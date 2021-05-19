Metro Briefs

Cornstalk music
series returns
CEDAR FALLS -- Spicoli's Reverb will host an outdoor music festival -- Cornstock -- at Antique Acres, May 27-30.
Last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic. The festival will have a carnival theme and feature metal, punk and alternative punk music.
Iowa Brewing Co. is participating in a beer truck sponsorship. Food trucks and vendors will be on the grounds.
For more information go to cornstockmusicfestival.com.
Hiring fair set
today, Thursday
WATERLOO -- A job fair will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. today and Thursday at GR Kitchen & Taps in the Best Western Executive Residency, 205 W. Fourth St.
Applications for bartenders, servers and kitchen positions will be taken and interviews will be done as time allows.
Makenda Development, a real estate development company based in South Dakota, purchased and redeveloped the Waterloo hotel. It opened to guests under the Best Western Executive Residency name in October.
The new restaurant and outdoor patio will serve hotel and meeting room guests and the public.
For more information, contact Rod Lindquist at (320) 493-9900.
Bucks set
promotions
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks announced a promotional schedule for their 36-game season: Baseball bingo, Sundays; Buck night, including discounted food and drink, Mondays; and Claws & Paw, bring your dog to a game for $1 on June 22, July 14, Aug. 4 and 11, with proceeds to benefit the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
On Thursdays is all-you-can-drink for $20 for two hours; soda, water and beer 2-for-1, Fridays; and fireworks after the game, Saturdays.
For more information, go to northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks.
West High
presents 'Puffs'
WATERLOO — The West High speech and theater department presents: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," directed by William Dawson and assisted by Cristen Overton.
For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be here, too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
The show will be performed at West High School in the Kersenbrock Auditorium at 7 p.m. May 20, 21 and 22. The event is free and open to the public. A free-will donation is encouraged.