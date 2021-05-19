Metro Briefs

For more information, contact Rod Lindquist at (320) 493-9900.

Bucks set

promotions

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks announced a promotional schedule for their 36-game season: Baseball bingo, Sundays; Buck night, including discounted food and drink, Mondays; and Claws & Paw, bring your dog to a game for $1 on June 22, July 14, Aug. 4 and 11, with proceeds to benefit the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

On Thursdays is all-you-can-drink for $20 for two hours; soda, water and beer 2-for-1, Fridays; and fireworks after the game, Saturdays.

For more information, go to northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks.

West High

presents 'Puffs'

WATERLOO — The West High speech and theater department presents: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," directed by William Dawson and assisted by Cristen Overton.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be here, too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

The show will be performed at West High School in the Kersenbrock Auditorium at 7 p.m. May 20, 21 and 22. The event is free and open to the public. A free-will donation is encouraged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0