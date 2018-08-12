Oltrogge given honor at fair
DES MOINES — A special award was given out to one Iowan for her entry in the Fabric and Threads Department at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.
Linda Oltrogge of Waterloo was honored with the President’s Choice award, $50 cash and a rosette. This award is selected by the president of the Iowa State Fair Board.
Rotary club elects officers
CEDAR FALLS — The Rotary Club of Cedar Falls elected new board officers for the 2018-2019 year.
Nathan Arndt, Anesa Kajtazovic, Ron Kelderman, Kristena Potratz and Alex Renaud were elected to the board. Laura Kann was elected president of the Rotary Club of Cedar Falls and Ron Kelderman was named president-elect.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at noon at Western Home, Windcove. For more information, go to http://cedarfallsrotary.org/cedarfalls/.
