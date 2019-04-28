Church holds fundraiser
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church will have a fundraiser rummage and bake sale on May 3-4 at 1621 Williston Ave.
The sale will help send 13 church members on a mission trip to Puerto Rico in June to participate in hurricane recovery efforts with the American Baptist Home Mission Society, painting, roofing, cleaning and filling other needs.
Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.n. May 3 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4.
All kinds of items will be available, including furniture, music speakers and baby items.
BBQ Loo seeks food vendors
WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo is accepting applications for BBQ and other food vendors to participate in the 18th annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too!
The event is scheduled Friday and Saturday, July 19-20 in Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo.
For more information or to request an entry application packet, call Main Street Waterloo office at 291-2038 or visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org. Deadline for entries is July 10.
CFHS recognized for STEM work
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls High School has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School for increasing access, engagement and achievement in the program.
The program is designed to inspire and engage students in science, technology, engineering and math while preparing them with the skills to succeed in any career path.
At the high school, there are 184 students in Project Lead The Way classes and 103 students in multiple program classes. The high school offers three gateway courses, two computer science courses and four engineering courses. All seventh-graders take PLTW computer science for innovators and makers over 12 weeks and PLTW automation and robotics is offered to eighth-graders at Peet and Holmes junior high schools.
Academy sets open house
WATERLOO — Royal Legacy Christian Academy will host an open house for prospective families with students entering kindergarten through seventh grade.
The event will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 715 E. Fourth St., Waterloo. Parents will learn about the vision and mission of the school and have an opportunity to ask questions. Enrollment packets will be available on site. For more information, contact the school at 595-1097.
Pony Express raises $254,000
WATERLOO — The Pony Express ride for the Easter Seals camp raised more than $254,000 this year in Iowa, more than $21,000 from the Cedar Valley.
The ride has been held annually since 1968, always on Good Friday and the Saturday before Easter.
Over the course of the of the ride’s 51 years it has raise a total of $10.5 million.
Last year $300,000 was raised. The first ride raised $12,000 in northwest Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.