No yard waste pickup Sept. 2
CEDAR FALLS — City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday.
There will be no yard waste pickup or drop off on this date. There will be no makeup date.
Yard waste pickup will resume Monday, Sept. 9.
The Transfer Station/Recycling Center will also be closed.
The site will be open for business Sept. 3. Small quantities of yard waste can be brought to the Transfer Station Tuesday through Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
If you have any questions, call the Cedar Falls Public Works Department at 273-8629 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Academy to hold donation drive
WATERLOO — Royal Legacy Christian Academy will hold an “Items Needed Drive” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its new location, 620 W. 5th St.
The community is encouraged to come and donate items needed for the new building and the upcoming school year.
Such items include projectors, educational technology/computers, gym/physical education equipment, recess toys, daycare equipment and toys, hand soap, cleaning equipment and supplies, boxes of tissue, dry erase markers, pencils, student school supplies, gift cards, classroom materials and manipulatives, Spanish children’s books, and healthy snacks.
There will also be sign-up sheets for volunteer opportunities. Please call the school at (319) 595-1097 for more information. Royal Legacy is a dual-language school serving kindergarten through seventh grade students in the Cedar Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.