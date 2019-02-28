St. Vincent shuts down warehouse due to weather
WATERLOO -- Due to the continuing extreme winter weather, St. Vincent de Paul is suspending residential pickup and warehouse operations at 522 Bratnober St., effective today.
Area residents can bring their donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 320 Broadway St. The organization's community assistance programs will not be affected.
For more information, contact Joe Sobczyk at 232-3366 or via email at 19czykjo58@gmail.com.
Irving collects donations for Amani services
WATERLOO — Irving Elementary is accepting hygiene product donations through March 8 to be given to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault through Amani Community Services.
Hygiene items include: body wash, men’s and women’s deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotion, feminine products, shampoo and conditioner, other haircare products and washcloths.
Donations can be dropped off at Irving Elementary or call 232-5660 for a donation to be picked up.
East High Swing Show set
WATERLOO -- The 94th annual East High School Swing Show performances are 7 p.m. today and Saturday in the the school's Elizabeth A. Green auditorium.
Performances from the kickline, dance team, jazz band and much more will highlight the show.
Tickets are $6 and available at the door or the East High Business Office.
Bucks seek nurse nominations
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks are seeking nominations for their inaugural All-Star Nurse Team. The Bucks will be honoring 10 nurses before their June 3 game versus the Mankato MoonDogs as part of their Nurse Appreciation Night festivities.
Nurses who are chosen will receive four tickets to that game and a customized Bucks All-Star Nurse jersey, and be honored on the field.
Nominations for the All-Star Nurse Team will be taken until April 15. Nomination forms are available at the Waterloo Bucks office and online at www.waterloobucks.com. Nominations can be e-mailed to the Bucks at waterloobucks@waterloobucks.com or mailed directly to the Bucks offices.
For more information, contact Dan Corbin at 232-0500 or by e-mail at corbin@waterloobucks.com.
