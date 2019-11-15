Hy-Vee, Pipestone partner for holidays
WATERLOO – Hy-Vee Inc. is partnering with Pipestone for its third annual “Give a Helping Ham” campaign at all Waterloo Hy-Vee locations.
For each ham purchased at any of the three Waterloo Hy-Vee stores from Nov. 18-27, Pipestone will donate a pound of pork loin. At the end of the campaign, the total pork loin donation will be presented to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
In conjunction with the Pipestone holiday promotion, for every Hormel Cure 81 whole boneless ham purchased from Nov. 1-30 at Hy-Vee locations, customers will receive a free Honeysuckle white frozen turkey (select varieties 10-14 lbs.).
Pipestone, a veterinary service and pig management company located in Pipestone, Minn., works with independent pig farmers across the Midwest and introduced the “Give a Helping Ham” initiative in 2017. The first two years of the campaign resulted in 205,000 pounds of pork that were donated to food banks throughout the Midwest.
The pork loin donation to the food bank will take place in December.
Outdoor events set in Buchanan Co.
INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Conservation is hosting several events on Monday.
The OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) hike for adults will take place at the Cortright Wildlife Area, 1380 River Road Blvd., from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday. The group will hike and explore around the prairie, with discussion about how the prairies are managed. Participants should dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes.
Harvest O’Plenty will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Fontana Nature Center Classroom. Participants may create a seasonal centerpiece or a fall wreath using dried and silk flowers, leaves, berries and grasses in a cornucopia or gourd base. More than one person can work together on a creation. Ages 10 or under are welcome with adult supervision. Cost is $10 per centerpiece or wreath.
Register for the events at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Family Volunteer Day is Nov. 23
You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS – The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced plans to celebrate Family Volunteer Day from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Cedar Falls Public Library, 425 Main St.
This is a free event for families and youths of all ages. Family Volunteer Day is a day of service that demonstrates and celebrates the power of families who volunteer together, supporting their neighborhoods, communities, and the world. Families will have an opportunity to participate in and produce a variety of projects that will benefit others in our community.
For 27 years, Family Volunteer Day has been held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving to “kick-off” the holiday season with giving and service.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley with questions by calling (319) 272-2087, emailing information@vccv.org, or visiting www.vccv.org.
Black Hawk County GOP meeting set WATERLOO — Republicans of Black Hawk County will hold their regular monthly central committee meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Upper Iowa University, 3563 University Ave. All Republicans are welcome to attend.
The Black Hawk County Republican Party is a grassroots-driven vehicle to elect Republicans who have won their primaries. The office of Republicans of Black Hawk County is located at 910 Decathalon Drive, Waterloo, IA 50701. www.blackhawkgop.com.
Red Kettle season passes available
WATERLOO — The Salvation Army is offering Red Kettle season passes.
With a one-time donation of $20 (white pin), $50 (red pin) or $100 (gold pin), you can wear a pin and not worry about digging for cash when you pass a red kettle. They also are a way to show your support of the Salvation Army to others.
Pass pins are available for purchase at The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Waterloo. Proceeds are used to support critical programs and services in the Cedar Valley, including housing services for the homeless, food assistance, youth programming, emergency services, spiritual care and seasonal assistance.
Volunteer ringers can register at www.registertoring.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.