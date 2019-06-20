Family market open Saturday
WATERLOO — Homemade jams and jellies will be featured at the Kimball Ridge Family Market “Jamboree” from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
There will be free bread and jam samples. Mike Murphy will entertain on his guitar. There will be garden produce, plants, flower baskets, noodles, baked goods and eggs.
The market takes place every Saturday through October.
Franklin Street closure slated
CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Tuesday, road crews will begin Stage 1 reconstruction of Franklin Street by closing Franklin Street from the 20th Street intersection north to 1821-1822 Franklin St.
In order for the contractor to begin pavement removal, a full road closure will be required. The road closure will be in effect for 10 to 12 weeks, depending on the weather.
During the closure, alternate garbage pickup points will be required for residents who normally place automated collection carts within the closure area of Franklin Street. Residents can place their collection carts on the open portion of Franklin Street or the open portions of 20th Street during this stage of the street closure. This should be done on the normal collection day for that particular street.
Yard waste collection carts can be placed curbside at the same location as the garbage collection carts for Monday pickup. Yard waste may also be taken to the transfer station in any type of container when the transfer station is open.
Also, rural type mailboxes will be removed and temporarily relocated. The contractor will coordinate the location of the relocated mailboxes with the U.S. Postal Service.
