New market opens at Shiloh
WATERLOO — A new farmers market will open Thursday at Shiloh Baptist Church at 3525 Sager Ave.
It will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24.
Local farmers and bakers will feature baked goods, crafts, produce and plants.
Farmers market opens Saturday
CEDAR FALLS—The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will begin its 2019 season Saturday at West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park.
Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Vendors will have early-season vegetables, plants, flowers, fresh-baked goods, meat, eggs, honey, jams and jellies, crafts, hot food and drinks and more. There is always free coffee and lemonade.
Audubon Society meets May 14
CEDAR FALLS — The next meeting of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will be at 7 p.m. May 14 at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.
Daryl Smith, professor emeritus of biology and founder of the University of Northern Iowa Tallgrass Prairie Center, will present the story of tallgrass prairies in Iowa.
A 6 p.m. potluck will precede the meeting — bring a dish to share if possible. The meeting is open to the public.
Hydrant flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from West San Marnan to West Fourth Street between Prospect Boulevard and Kimball Avenue.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
