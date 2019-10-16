Farmers market
sets noodle day
WATERLOO -- Saturday is Oodles of Noodles Day at the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Ridgeway and Kimball avenues.
Homemade dry noodles made by vendor Peg Drinovsky will the featured attraction, with vegetables that traditionally go with the noodles such as carrots, potatoes and onions also for sale. Fall vegetables including acorn, butternut, buttercup and spaghetti squash along with a large assortment of pumpkins and fresh bakery and eggs will also be for sale.
Vendors accept Iowa Farmers’ Market Nutrition (WIC), Senior Program coupons and Veggie Vouchers through this month, as well as credit, debit and EBT cards. For more information, call (319) 478-8624.
Kamala Harris sets
town hall location
WATERLOO — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California has announced the location of her town hall meeting in Waterloo next week.
It will be at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the United Auto Workers Hall, 2615 Washington St..
Delaney will visit
Waverly Thursday
WATERLOO -- Democratic presidential candidate and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney will hold a meet and greet at 5 p.m. Thursday at Sasquatch Jacks Hideaway Barroom and Grill in Waverly.
Humane society
fundraiser set
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society’s “Help Us Help Them” fundraiser will take place Nov. 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The evening features hors-d’oeuvres and cocktails, program, and music by the California Street Sax Quartet. Abby Turpin, KWWL news anchor, will be the master of ceremonies. Cedar Bend Humane Society’s “adoptable furry friends” will make a special appearance during the social hour.
This event raises money to support life-saving programs. These programs include the barn cat trap-neuter-return, spay and neuter, medical care, adoption ready needs, and lost and found services. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals at the shelter.
There is no cost to attend, but reservations should be made by calling the society at 232-6887, or by emailing cbhsevents@mchsi.com.
Children's rights
is program topic
CEDAR FALLS --- Debra DeLaet, executive director of the Iowa United Nations association and professor of political science at Drake University, will speak Monday about the rights of the child in the 21st century.
As the international community prepares to recognize the 30thanniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, she will highlight progress in the realization of the children’s rights across the globe as well as discussion the limitations of international human rights law as a framework for promoting children’s rights. She will discuss major challenges to children’s rights, including poverty-related deprivations, threats in conflict zones, the detention of migrant children, and the existential threat of climate change.
Donations to UNICEF (UN International’s Children’s Education Fund) will be accepted at the program. The program, sponsored by the Cedar Valley United Nations Association and the AAUW of Cedar Falls-Waterloo, is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. It is free and open to the public.
KBBG board
meets Nov. 19
WATERLOO -- Afro American Community Broadcasting Inc., also known as KBBG-FM radio, will hold its annual board meeting Nov. 19 at the station, 918 Newell St.
The election of new officers will occur.
(0) comments
