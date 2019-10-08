Harvest Moon event at Hartman
CEDAR FALLS – The public is invited to the 24th annual Hartman Reserve Under the Harvest Moon benefit dinner and auctions Nov. 8 at the Rotary Reserve in Cedar Falls.
Reservations are being accepted, and seats are limited.
The dinner is from Starbeck’s Smokehouse with music by Bob and Jovita Long. Complimentary beverages include wine from Hollen Family vineyard, beer from SingleSpeed, and coffee from Cup of Joe. Silent and live auction packages include guided outdoor adventures, behind-the-scenes tour at the Omaha Zoo, hand-built canoe, tickets to major shows at Gallagher Bluedorn, a one-week timeshare anywhere in the continental USA, and art and recreational items from local artists and businesses. Auction donations and sponsorship for the event will be accepted through Oct. 15.
For reservations or more information about donating an auction item for the event, call Hartman Reserve at (319) 277-2187. Reservations will be accepted through Oct. 25 or until all seats are claimed. Cost is $45 per guest or $320 for a table of eight. All proceeds from this event will support environmental educational programming for all ages and natural resource stewardship in Black Hawk County.
Tuba recital at UNI Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — The UNI School of Music will host an unaccompanied tuba recital performance by guest artist Austin Crumrine at 8 p.m. Thursday in Davis Hall, Gallagher Bluedorn on the UNI campus.
Crumrine is a doctor of musical arts candidate in tuba performance at Ohio State University where he serves as a graduate associate for the tuba/euphonium studio. He received his bachelor of music in tuba performance from the University of North Texas and his masters of music in tuba performance from Baylor University.
While at Baylor, Crumrine served as the teaching assistant for the Wayne Fisher Jazz Program.
