WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from West Ridgeway Avenue to West San Marnan Drive between Kimball and Ansborough avenues.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Market will be open Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — College Hill Farmers Market is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2205 College St.
Products include fresh seasonal produce, honey, homemade jam, healthy snacks, popcorn, baked goods, local meat and more. Join the free customer rewards program and for every $3 spent earn a punch towards discounts at College Hill businesses.
A special homecoming street market is planned for Oct. 18 with special appearances from UNI mascots TC and TK.
County GOP extends hours
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Republicans are extending their office hours effective immediately.
The office located at 910 Decathlon Drive will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and also by appointment. Voters may stop in to pick up candidate yard signs or fill out absentee ballot request forms.
Chairman Scott Adkins anticipates the office will be extending its hours even further as the election nears.
The public also may request assistance from the party by contacting the office at 233-2183.
