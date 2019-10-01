VFW president visiting Waterloo
WATERLOO — Peggy Haake of Hawaii, national president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary, will be in Waterloo on Thursday.
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1623 Waterloo will be hosting lunch, followed by a tour of the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum at 2 p.m.
Haake is a life member of Wilbert Wah Hu Tom Auxiliary 3850. Her husband, Richard, served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Since joining, she has served the organization in many capacities, including Auxiliary and state president, national council member and Western Conference chairman for the youth activities program.
She retired after 34 years with the Bank of Hawaii.
Seclusion, restraint input sought
CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Department of Education Wednesday will hold a meeting at Central Rivers Area Education Agency to gather public input on proposed revisions to rules regarding the appropriate use of seclusion and restraint in schools.
The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Conference Room B of the AEA’s offices at 1521 Technology Parkway.
Proposed revisions to Iowa Administrative Code chapter 281-103 (“Chapter 103”) were voted down by the State Board of Education in August so that more feedback can be collected on some parts of the proposed rules, including seclusion room requirements, parent notification, and the term “serious physical injury.”
To see those part of the proposed rules, go online to legis.iowa.gov/law/administrativeRules/agencies and look at 281-103.7(1), 281-103.7(2), and 281-103.8.
Department leaders will facilitate the statewide meetings, make further revisions to the proposed rules based on feedback, and will take revisions back to the State Board of Education in November. For more information about the meetings, email tana.mullen@iowa.gov. Written comments about the rules may be emailed to nicole.proesch@iowa.gov.
