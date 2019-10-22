Bank donating books to schools
WATERLOO — Farmers State Bank has donated 150 copies of the newly-released book “Stars in Waterloo” to Waterloo Schools.
The book was written by local authors Mike Chapman and Don Huff, along with Jeff Stein, KXEL program director, who wrote a foreword. Jeff Frost, executive director for professional technical education for Waterloo Schools, also wrote a foreword.
The book shares memories of various national figures, entertainers and sports figures who have visited Waterloo over the years. Among them are 13 presidents and famous Western stars like Gene Autry and Roy Rogers.
Huff is a retired Waterloo Schools teacher who coached wrestling for many years at West High School. Chapman is a Waterloo native whose newspaper career spanned over three decades. He is the author of 30 books and an expert in wrestling history.
Help offered withMedicare
WATERLOO — Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans is underway and SHIIP, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, is available to offer free, unbiased and confidential assistance to Iowans. Locally, SHIIP is sponsored by MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
Iowans have four new Part D drug plans available to them in 2020 and many new Medicare Advantage options. Individuals may make changes during open enrollment through Dec. 7. Individuals who miss the open enrollment deadline most likely would have to wait a full year before making changes to their plan.
Call (319) 272-7857 for an appointment.
to review drug plan comparisons or for further information. Appointments are held at the Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave. SHIIP is a free, confidential service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP counselors review all plans offered and do not promote any particular plan or company.
