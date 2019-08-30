{{featured_button_text}}

Love Inc. plans event

EVANSDALE — The annual Love Inc. fundraiser at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14.

A car show and shine will begin at 8 a.m. and judging at 11 a.m., and there will be more than 30 vendors. New this year is a Model A Car Contest.

There will be a free kids zone, a bounce house and car races, traditional beef and noodles dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $8 with a hot dog option, and a bake sale.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

All proceeds will be donated to Love Inc.

Elementaries closed Thursday

WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools will not be in session for pre-k through fifth-grades in all elementaries on Thursday.

Pre-k through fifth-grades will have conferences. Grades 6-12 will be in session as usual.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments