Love Inc. plans event
EVANSDALE — The annual Love Inc. fundraiser at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14.
A car show and shine will begin at 8 a.m. and judging at 11 a.m., and there will be more than 30 vendors. New this year is a Model A Car Contest.
There will be a free kids zone, a bounce house and car races, traditional beef and noodles dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $8 with a hot dog option, and a bake sale.
All proceeds will be donated to Love Inc.
Elementaries closed Thursday
WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools will not be in session for pre-k through fifth-grades in all elementaries on Thursday.
Pre-k through fifth-grades will have conferences. Grades 6-12 will be in session as usual.
