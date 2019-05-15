CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa grant application for the Women’s Fund is now available.
The deadline to submit grant applications for the Women’s Fund 2019 grant cycle is July 31. The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/grants.
The grant funds projects that address issues that lead to long-term change for Black Hawk County women and girls in the areas of education and literacy, poverty and homelessness, violence and safety, and health and health care.
First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager, at 243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.
For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 287-9106.
Memorial Day parade route set
WATERLOO — In honor of Memorial Day there will be a Memorial Day parade and program in Waterloo.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. May 27. The route is from Commercial at Fifth Street to Park Avenue, right, across the river to Mulberry, right, to Fifth Street, right, across the river to Memorial Hall.
There will be a program at 11 a.m. at which Mayor Quentin Hart will speak.
CF market sets appreciation day
CEDAR FALLS — This Saturday the Cedar Falls Farmers Market will have its first customer appreciation day of the season. Free doughnut holes, coffee, lemonade and ice water will be available while supplies last.
Vendors will have early season vegetables, fresh baked goods, honey, eggs, meat, crafts, jams and jellies, hot food and more.
The market, set for 8:30 a.m. to noon, is located on West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park.
