CEDAR FALLS -- West Music, in partnership with Elixir, will host a free guitar restring event to benefit Stone Soul Picnic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.
With a $5 donation, each customer will receive one free restring for six-string acoustic or electric guitars. All contributions will go to the Stone Soul Picnic.
Stone Soul Picnic's mission is to raise awareness of childhood hunger in Northeast Iowa. Their annual fundraising picnic is organized by local musicians to give back to their communities.
For more information about the restring event, contact Keith Sieren, West Music Cedar Falls store manager, at (319) 277-1000.
Schools plan
parent meetings
WATERLOO — Mandatory meetings have been set for parents of current eighth graders in the Waterloo Schools.
During the meetings, parents will hear about new high school program options and help choose their students' four-year path to graduation.
Plan to attend one of the following meetings at your child’s school or another location in October or November:
- Oct. 22 -- noon, Education Service Center.
- Oct. 29 -- 6:30 p.m., Hoover Middle School.
- Oct. 30 -- 6:30 p.m., Carver Academy.
- Oct. 31 -- 8 a.m., Education Service Center.
- Nov. 1 -- 6:30 p.m., Bunger Middle School, Evansdale.
- Nov. 5 -- 6:30 p.m., Central Middle School.
Conferences
announced
WATERLOO — Parent/teacher conferences for all schools in the Waterloo Schools will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 25. School will not be in session Oct. 25 and 26.
UNI theater
to present 'PAT'
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa's Interpreters Theatre will present "PAT," conceived, written and directed by UNI student Laney Kraus-Taddeo, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3 in the Interpreters Theatre in 040 Lang Hall.
Lizzie, a recent high school graduate and an avid daytime television viewer, desperately tries to convince her mom to go on an adventure 30 years in the making in hopes of finding their favorite contestant from the 1980s game show, "Card Sharks."
This event is free and open to the public; seating is limited. The production contains mature language and situations. Tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite, but will expire at 7:15 p.m. each night. Any non-reserved tickets are first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night; the doors open at 7 p.m.
