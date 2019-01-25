WATERLOO — Pre-kindergarten registration for Waterloo students will begin at 7 a.m. Feb. 1. Enrollment applications are being taken at Tri-County Head Start located in the Eastside Ministerial Alliance Center, 205 Adams St.
Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 15 to participate in the Waterloo Community Schools pre-kindergarten programs.
Pre-kindergarten-age programs are being offered through Waterloo Community Schools in partnership with Tri-County Head Start, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, Community United Child Care, Learn & Play, A to Z and Grin and Grow day care centers.
Parents must provide the following documentation to register their child: proof of address, copy of medical insurance card, copy of their current physical, child’s immunization record, proof of child’s age and proof of income. Parents are encouraged to bring a copy of their child’s dental records, but it is not required for registration. A copier is available if you cannot provide copies of the documentation requested.
For enrollment, call 235-0383 or contact Charletta Sudduth, Waterloo Community Schools early childhood consultant, at 433-2660 or email sudduthc@waterlooschools.org.
CUNA distributes $225K in grants
WAVERLY — The CUNA Mutual Group Foundation has distributed grants totaling more than $225,000 to 14 area nonprofit organizations in the Cedar Valley and Bremer County.
Among the organizations receiving grants were Black Hawk County YWCA, Friends of the Family, House of Hope, Family & Children’s Council, Lutheran Services of Iowa, Waverly-Shell Rock United Way and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
In addition, CUNA Mutual Group employees volunteered more than 1,000 hours in 2018 to nonprofit organizations in the Cedar Valley.
Online school to hold info session
WATERLOO — Iowa Connections Academy will hold a free information session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott, 2134 La Porte Road.
The academy, which opened in 2012, is a tuition-free virtual public school serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Enrollments are now being taken for next fall.
It operates in partnership with CAM Community School District in Anita to provide online education to more than 600 students throughout the state. Iowa Connections Academy provides individualized education on a flexible schedule that allows students to learn at their own pace.
The school employs Iowa-certified teachers and uses a curriculum that meets rigorous state education standards. To begin the enrollment process and learn more about the school, go online to iowaconnectionsacademy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.