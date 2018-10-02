WAVERLY — Season tickets and Wartburg Community Symphony Association memberships are now available for the orchestra’s 2018-19 season.
The season opens Oct. 20, with an 8 p.m. performance in Neumann Auditorium under the direction of Jacob Tews, music director and conductor. It will feature works by three women composers, guest appearances by piano soloist Clare Longendyke and the Wartburg Choir and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 2.”
Season tickets provide admission to all four concerts of the season. Cost is $46 for one adult, $88 for adult plus one and $104 for a family. Individual tickets to each concert cost $17 for adults and $7 for K-12 youth. Admission is free for children under 5 and Wartburg College students with an ID.
Symphony Association memberships offer an opportunity to support the symphony at more substantial levels, helping the orchestra offer innovative programs, feature outstanding soloists and enhance the cultural life of Waverly and the Cedar Valley.
Memberships at the Prodigy ($150-$249), Virtuoso ($250-$499), Maestro ($500-$999) and Gold Baton ($1,000-$5,000) levels include a family package of up to two adult and two youth tickets for each concert.
Season tickets and memberships are available in advance or at the door on the night of the concert. More information is available at www.wartburg.edu/symphony or by calling (319) 352-8691.
Socktober at Poyner school
EVANSDALE — Throughout October Poyner Elementary School is accepting donations of socks for its "Socktober" project.
All month long students will accept donations for socks to be donated to the Hospitality House in Waterloo to benefit the homeless.
Socktober was launched by Kid President creator Brad Montague. Poyner's goal this year is to collect 1,000 pairs of socks.
NEI3A sets annual meetings
WATERLOO -- Over the past year, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) has worked to provide services and supports to help empower people with choices to help them stay in their homes and communities. NEI3A will be conducting an annual meeting to look back at our year of changes and look ahead to upcoming opportunities.
The meetings will be held at at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the locations below. They are free and open to the public. Registration is required by calling the number associated with the location listed below:
Kimball Ridge Center Board Room, 2101 Kimball Ave., Waterloo; RSVP to Janna Diehl at (319) 874-6843
LifeLong Links Center for Community Living, 607 Washington St., Decorah; RSVP to Alyce Schaller at (563) 277-6019
Money Smarts workshop at UNI-CUE
WATERLOO -- The University of Northern Iowa’s Educational Opportunity Center will be holding a Money Smarts: Financial Literacy Workshop at the UNI Center for Urban Education (UNI-CUE) from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
Tina Hummel, branch manager from Community Bank and Trust will give a presentation on improving your credit, budgeting basics and borrowing responsibly. The workshop is free and open to the public.
The EOC program provides educational assistance to adults 19 years of age and older who have not already completed their High School Completion Program (HiSET has replaced the GED) and/or bachelor’s degree, and who reside in Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Buchanan, Chickasaw or Tama counties.
For more information, call (319) 273-4774 or (319) 273-4772.
