WATERLOO -- The city has a new program to help provide housing to 19 low-income homeless veterans.
The Waterloo Housing Authority will receive Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The program combines rental assistance for homeless veterans with case management and clinical services through the Department of Veterans Affairs at participating veterans medical centers and community-based outreach clinics.
The Waterloo Housing Authority is partnering with V23/Iowa City Heath Care Services, to serve veterans in Waterloo. The VA Community Resource and Referral Center in Cedar Rapids will refer homeless Veterans to the housing authority, and provide supportive services for the participants.
Kevin Dill, director of Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs, is providing full access to the Waterloo office to help identify veterans who will benefit from this program.
Interested veterans may contact Josh Clendening with the Community Resource and Referral Center at (319) 499-7971 for more information.
CF gets flood
clean-up kits
CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Public Safety has 50 flood clean-up kits from American Red Cross to distribute free of charge.
The kit is designed to assist individuals impacted by recent high water events with various materials needed to help mitigate the damage from these flooding events. Cedar Falls Public Safety is concerned about the safety of our community; if you see high water turn around don’t drown.
To get a kit call Cedar Falls Public Safety at 273-8612.
Applications for
grants accepted
CEDAR FALLS -- The City of Cedar Falls is accepting applications for fiscal year 2020 Economic Development Grants.
Funding will be available July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
The city will distribute these funds through a competitive process managed by its Economic Development Fund Review Board. Organizations/projects that significantly contribute to and/or promote economic development, taxable valuation increases, and job creation activities in Cedar Falls are eligible to apply.
Applications can be obtained from Cedar Falls Economic Development Fund Review Board, c/o Iris Lehmann, Planner I, 220 Clay S., Cedar Falls 50613; 268-5185.
Completed applications are due by 4 p.m. Nov. 2.
