WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is currently accepting applications for one position on the Veteran Affairs Commission.
The term expires June 30, with a possibility of reappointment July 1 for an additional three years.
Applications are available at the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors office, 316 E. Fifth St., Room 203, Waterloo, IA 50703, or can be downloaded at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Applications must include a copy of Record of Service (DD214). The applicant must reside in Black Hawk County.
Completed applications must be returned to the Board of Supervisors office by 4 p.m. Feb. 28. For information, call the Board of Supervisors office at 833-3072.
Theater groups sponsor panel
CEDAR FALLS — Theatre UNI and Theatre Cedar Rapids will sponsor a panel discussion on women in science and the arts from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Communication Arts Center, Room 108, on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The panel will feature women in the arts who are on the production teams for Theatre UNI’s winter production “Legacy of Light” and TCR’s spring production “Ada and the Memory Engine.” The panel includes women in science from UNI and will explore the historical women featured in the two plays, as well as the experiences of the women on the panel.
This event is free and open to the public. Theatre UNI’s production of “Legacy of Light” runs Feb. 21 through March 3. Information and tickets can be found at theatre.uni.edu.
